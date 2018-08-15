Share:

PAF

The PAF celebrated the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan with fervour and grace. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Headquarters of the Central Air Command of the Pakistan Air Force in Lahore. Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, air officer commanding at the Central Air Command, hoisted the national flag and read out air chief’s message on this occasion.



NPT

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT), in collaboration with the Pakistan Movement Workers Trust, marked the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan on Tuesday. Former president of Pakistan and chairman of NPT RafiqueTarar urged people to play their role in development of Pakistan. He said minorities in Pakistan are fully protected. He vowed to sacrifice everything for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was blessed with multiple bounties given by the Allah Almighty.

NCA

The National College of Arts put on display pictures of the freedom struggle with the title “Mayo School of Archives 1947” at Zahoor Ul Akhlaq Art Gallery. Special Member of the Board of Trusty Kamran Lashari inaugurated the exhibition. NCA Principal Murtaza Zafri hoisted the national flag at a ceremony at the college.

PU

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag at the College of Art and Design at Old Campus. Deans, principals, directors, faculty and students attended the event.