LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani and IGP Syed Kaleem Imam hoisted the national flag at the Punjab Civil Secretariat Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Secretary said: “Pakistan was created after a long struggle and sacrifices by our elders. Every Pakistani should work with sincerity and devotion to play his role in progress and prosperity of the country.” He mentioned that freedom is a blessing, it must be accorded value. He said that 14th August is a day to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for creation of Pakistan or safeguarding the homeland, adding that police, rangers, army and civilians have scarified their lives for peace in the country. “We have to fight unitedly against the forces that want to weaken our country. This is our motherland, we have to safeguard it,” he maintained. He said that 14th August is a day to pledge that it is collective responsibility of all to make this country peaceful and prosperous.

He remarked that first time a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at Civil Secretariat to mark the Independence Day in a befitting manner. Participants prayed for peace and progress in the country. At the end of the ceremony police personal salute the national flag whereas special police band presented tunes of national anthem and national songs. On this occasion the building of Civil Secretariat was decorated with flags and lights. The ceremony was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments, officers and a large number of government employees.