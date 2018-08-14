Share:

KASUR-The Forest Department set a new world record by planting as many as 10,000 saplings within 10 minutes at Changa Manga Forest on Tuesday. According to official sources, a ceremony was organised at Changa Manga Forest under the auspices of Kasur District Forest Officer Imran Sattar. Colonel Mehboob was the chief guest on the occasion. The volunteers, in the presence of representatives of Guinness Book of World Records, set a world record of planting as many as 10,000 saplings within 10 minutes.

Eight-year-old drowns in canal

An eight-year-old boy drowned in Rajbah Canal in suburban area Hashimpura here the other day. According to locals, eight-year-old Tanvir Ahmed, son of Ibrahim, was playing near Rajbah Canal. He began bathing in the canal and drowned. Locals fished hid dead body from the canal and handed over to his parents.