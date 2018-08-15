Share:

SARGODHA-The 71st Independence Day was observed with national zeal and great enthusiasm with holding of rallies, seminars, flag hoisting ceremonies, contests at educational institutes etc across the Punjab province on Tuesday. A flag hoisting ceremony was convened at the University of Sargodha (UoS). Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad hoisted the national flag while the university security guards conducted the guard of honour by marching towards the flag.

The ceremony was attended by the faculty members, higher management and the students. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said, "We got independence after making so many sacrifices therefore the day should be celebrated with full vigour." He was of the opinion that from its very inception, Pakistan faced a large number of problems. However, he said, by the grace of Allah, Pakistan bravely fought the difficult situation and now we are celebrating 71st Independence Day. The vice chancellor remarked that on the Independence Day, we must remember the objective behind the creation of the homeland.

Dr Ishtiaq urged the youth to play their effective role in legislative and parliamentary affairs. During the ceremony, students presented national songs and tableaus. At the end, a documentary titled 'Interfaith Harmony, Islam and Pakistan' prepared by co-curricular forum of the university was projected. Besides, the vice chancellor also cut the Independence Day cake during another ceremony held at Lincoln Corner Sargodha.

Cake-cutting at Press Club

Sargodha Press Club celebrated Independence Day with the participation of Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan as the guest of honor. The DC the people should make efforts to make the country stable, prosperous and economically strong. He urged the journalist community to do more to maintain the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the society and to build the passion of patriotism among the people. President of Press Club Meher Asif Hanif, Secretary General Malik Asghar and Senior Vice President Shehzad Sherazi were also present.

Prayers for country,

Ummah in B'pur

The day dawned with special prayers in Bahawalpur mosques for the solidarity, stability, integrity, progress and prosperity of the country, well being of the Muslim Ummah and early liberation of the Held Jammu & Kashmir. Government offices' buildings and the campuses of IUB were decorated tastefully with national flags, buntings, banners and posters. Various educational institutes of the city, social, cultural and literary organisations arranged different programmes significant to the occasion. Speakers paid rich tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement over their hard struggle for the piece of land. They highlighted the importance of the day in their speeches.

Two-Nation Theory highlighted

The main celebrations were arranged by the administration at Bahawalpur Stadium where the divisional commissioner was the chief guest. He hoisted the flag along with the chairman of District Council and the district police officer. Speakers said, "Pakistan is fortress of Islam and struggle for independent state was based on Two-Nation Theory which makes us historically and ideologically prominent among others. We could make country stronger, more developed and progressive if we succeed to gain updated knowledge according to the current day demands and up to the international standards. In this way, we could compete in all the fields and fulfill the dreams of Pakistan Movement leaders and the founders of the country." District Sports Committee Bahawalpur arranged many sports events on the occasion.

"Foolproof security arrangements were made for 14th of August 2017," said by District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal. Considering the current situation of the country and terrorism incidents, for the Independence Day, special security arrangements were made. The DPO said SDPOs and SHOs remained alert on their duties considering the current situation.

Buildings decorated,

flags hoisted

Dera Ghazi Khan district administration, Punjab police and Rescue 1122 celebrated the Independence Day. The day dawned with special prayers during Fajr at Camp Office (House) Commissioner DG Khan for the progress, prosperity and security of the country. Commissioner Rana Gulzar Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, Additional Commissioner Azfar Zia and others were present. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at DG Khan Arts Council. The commissioner, deputy commissioner, mayor and a large number of teachers, students and people were present. Another ceremony and flag hoisting function were arranged by political assistant administration and Border Military Police (BMP) at Fort Munro under the supervision of Political Assistant/Commandant BMP Kanwar Ejaz Razaqi.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Taunsa Sharif also conducted a flag-hoisting function at Rescue Office Taunsa Sharif under led of Emergency Officer Osma Zeeshan and Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Sharif. Newly elected MPA Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi who defeated former Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa in recently election on 25th July 2018 attended independence birthday cake cutting ceremony with Journalists at Press Club DG Khan. A large number of Journalists attended ceremony there.

The roads and streets were decorated with national flags and buntings while the DCO office, Commissioner Office, RPO Office, Police Lines, Courts, Colleges, educational institutions, Ghazi Khan Medical College, Teaching Hospital, Wapda Complex, Banks and other private's buildings were beautifully illuminated in the night.

National songs, speeches at USKT

A colourful ceremony was also held at University of Sialkot (USKT). The participants cut the Independence Day cake and hoisted the national flag. Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, Chairman of Board of Governors of USKT Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Registrar Dr Zahur Sheikh, Director Students Affairs Kaleem Raza, Rana Babar Suhail (Mass Communication Department), a large number of students and teachers attended the ceremony. The students presented Milli Naghmas. The participants also released hundreds of colourful balloons in the air as symbol of peace in connection with the Independence Day.

The speakers highlighted the achievements of the government and the goals set for the future. USKT Board of Governors Chairman Faisal Manzur said that independent Pakistan is the special blessing of Allah and now it is the responsibility of the people of the country now to make it stronger and more prosperous. The vice chancellor congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion, and said that the day reminds us all the sacrifices and endeavours the Muslims of the Subcontinent made to achieve independence.

Unity, Faith, Discipline inculcated

CEO Rehan Younas said that while celebrating the Independence Day, it is incumbent upon us to revive the spirit of national unity and follow the Quaid's guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline. He urged the nation to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous democratic country where will of the people, equality, justice and brotherhood may reign supreme. Rana Babar Suhail (Mass Communication Department) stressed to work hard so as to strengthen democracy in Pakistan and follow the sayings of the father of the nation. Director Students Affairs USKT Kaleem Raza said the day is dawning with the determination of Pakistani nation that Pakistan will remain forever. They pledged efforts to make so Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Patriots throng Sialkot Fort

Main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of District Administration and Sialkot Municipal Corporation. Hundreds of the colourful balloons and pigeons were released in the sky with the high messages of love, peace, affection, tolerance, respect of humanity. A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Another national flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Govt College Women University (GCWU). Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu jointly hoisted the national flag. They also paid homage to the national heroes for their sacrifices to get a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. The youth took out rallies on motorcycles in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Chawinda, Badiana, Zafarwal and surrounding areas.

Besides, all the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, Govt Murray College Sialkot, all the main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated like the bride with national flags (in small and big sizes) and colorful buntings. National flags were hoisting on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc. also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas here.

Freedom fighters saluted

In Attock, different ceremonies were held to mark the day. Main function was held in DC Office where DC Imran Qureshi was the Chief Guest. On the occasion, DPO Hasan Asad Alvi, ADCG Tariq Niazi, ADC Sheikh Saleem Khalid, AC Mehreen Faheem Abbasi, ADLG Jahangir Mirza and Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian were also present.

Another function was held in Jinnah Hall Attock where Chairperson District Council Attock Eman Tahir hoisted the national flag. DC Imran Qureshi while addressing the function said, "We must value our independence as our forefathers gave great sacrifices to achieve it and now we have to retain and maintain it at any cost."

He added, "Wherever we are, we must serve the country with sincerity and dedication. We must be thankful to Allah for giving us independence which is a great blessing. Those who are living in slavery can judge its value." The chairperson in her address said that the sun rose on 14th August 1947 would never set. She said minorities were also enjoying their rights and religious freedom in the country. She said it is high time to take practical steps in spite of extending lip service.

Celebration with plantation

DC Attock Imran Qureshi along with Divisional Forest Officer Syed Kamran Kazmi inaugurated plantation drive by planting a sapling on Hatian Road. Similar functions in connection with Independence Day were held in schools, colleges and private set ups as well. Sweets were also distributed among prisoners of District Jail Attock, patients of Asfandyar Hospital and children living in Pakistan Sweet Home Attock.

Call to stop corruption,

brain drain

Flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan. Principal Dr Mubarak Ali hoisted the flag preceded by national anthem and guard of honour presented by security guards. Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Rabbani, faculty, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were also present. Dr Ghulam Rabbani paid tributes to the founding fathers who created Pakistan for the generations to live in a free country. He narrated his emotions that the country should be strengthened through eradicating corruption and enhancing effective governance which was the vision of Jinnah. He said that brain drain weakens a country and should be addressed through effective means. Later, he distributed certificates and prizes to participants. Dr Mubarak and others planted saplings in the garden of Medical College.

Quaid-i-Azam paid rich tributes

In Toba Tek Singh, the main I-Day function was held at Sports Stadium where the flag was also hoisted. Speakers paid tributes to Quiad-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and martyrs of independence movement. Police and civil defence volunteers presented march while students of different educational institutions presented different shows and national songs. PTI MPA-elect Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad and PTI central vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq hoisted the flag. The speakers hoped that Imran Khan as prime minister would fulfill the dreams of Quaid-i-Azam and new era of prosperity would soon start in the country. At Kamalia, PTI MPA-elect Ashfa Fatyana and MC Chairman Mahmoodul Hasan hoisted the flag.

SEPARATE FUNCTIONS HELD

Various functions and ceremonies were held to celebrate Independence Day here across Muzaffargarh district. Main function of the day was held at District Council Hall wherein Malik Abid Mehmood Bhaba, Chairman District Council was the guest of honour. A large number of schoolchildren sung national songs and performed tableaus, paying glowing tribute to the forefathers and martyrs of the freedom. A local NGO Sycope also organised a ceremony, in which a large number of schoolchildren, social and political notables participated. Malik Abid Mehmood Bhabha, Ume Kalsoom Sial, Bashir Khan Chandia, Mehar Matloob Sial and others addressed the participants and vowed to offer sacrifices for integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

In District Police Lines, DPO Faisal Shehzad laid a floral wreath at the martyrs memorial while a police contingent presented march-past. DSP (HQ) Maqbool Ahmad, DSP (City) Hassan Mehmood and Lines Officer Malik Riaz Hussain Ghalu were also present on the occasion. At Rescue 1122 Central Station, a ceremony was held where District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Hassan was the chief guest. Similarly, a seminar was arranged by School of Health & Nutrition Supervisors under the auspices of the District Health Authority Muzaffargarh. DHA CEO Dr Saddique Baloch presided over the seminar. DO (Health) Dr Kazim Khan, DO-H (MS) Dr Iqbal Makwal, Dr Rafiq Bhatti, a large number of school health and nutrition supervisors, doctors and other paramedics attended the ceremony.

PAKISTAN A GIFT OF

UNIQUE SACRIFICES

The Independence Day was celebrated with unprecedented national fervour in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke, Jalalpur Bhattian, Vanike Tarar, Kalele Mandi, Rasulpur Tarar, Kolo Tarar. The day dawned with special prayers for integrity and national cohesion as well as early liberation of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine in all the mosques after Fajr prayers.

The biggest gathering of the day was held at District Complex where after hoisting national flag by the DC and the DPO, national songs, tableaus and speech contests were held. On the occasion, DC Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Pakistan is a gift, came as a result of unique and supreme sacrifices of millions of Muslims. He called upon the audience particularly the youth to play their vital role to preserve its integrity and solidarity and make the country invincible fortress of Islam. Later, he also inaugurated tree plantation campaign in the Tulip City. Later, he along with Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar visited Central Jail and distributed gifts and sweets among the prisoners.

Zeal, zest run high

The 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Kasur district with zeal and zest. The day dawned with prayers for a peaceful, developed, and prosperous Pakistan. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at Kasur District Public School. Kasur Deputy Commissioner Rana M Arshad, District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi and other police officers participated in the ceremony. A smart police band presented salute to the national flag hoisted on the school premises. Speaking on the occasion, DC Rana M Arshad said, "We owe to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for our independence." He stressed a need for collective efforts by all segments of society to eradicate evils in society and work hard to get Pakistan placed in the row of developed countries. "The day is not far when Pakistan will be ranked among the great nations of the world," he stated.

He said that the internal and external enemies threatened the stability of Pakistan, adding that it was Pakistanis who would have to deal with all the challenges the country had been going through. "Pakistanis can tackle all the challenges with firm determination, patriotism, and hard work. By doing so, they can bring their enemies to their knees," he pointed out. "We should shape our lives in accordance with the principles of Quaid and make our country strong enough to lead the world at global political and economic forums," he added.

On the occasion, students from different schools recited national anthem and sang patriotic songs. Similarly, a ceremony was organised in connection with I-Day celebrations at Kasur District Jail. DC Rana M Arshad, DPO Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Jail Superintendent Babar Ali distributed souvenirs to the prisoners who showed better performances in different sports competitions.

Assistant Commissioner [AC] Rabia Maudoodi distributed sweets and gifts to the women at Women Shelter Home. A sumptuous ceremony was held at Kasur District Bar Association. The ceremony was initiated with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The participants were served with breakfast which was followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony. Kasur Press Club President Mehar Javed and people belonging to all walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Another flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Kasur Press Club [KPC] wherein the participants, throwing light on matchless sacrifices rendered by forefathers, said Pakistanis should realise the importance of independence they have in their country. Speaking on the occasion, KPC President Mehar Javed said that Pakistan was a great blessing where everyone could express his ideas freely. KPC Chairman Ajmal Shad said the youth should realise the importance of the blessing they have in the form of Pakistan. Group Leader Haji Sharif Mehar pointed out that Pakistan was the sole nuclear power among Muslim countries. KPC Patron-in-Chief Tariq Mehmood Jutt said that the 71st Independence Day was of great importance. Electronics Media Chairman Aslam Khan Mayo said that media had played a key role in bringing about positive changes in society. Electronics Media President Mehar Abdur Rehman said that media had played an undeniable role in eradicating corruption. KPC General Secretary Saleem Anjum Baloch said that the press club had always highlighted public issues. Senior KPC member Imran Faizi stressed a need for unity among the mediamen. Earlier, the participants hoisted national flag on the premises of the press club and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In BAHAWALNAGAR, a number of ceremonies were organised in connection with Independence Day celebrations. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Bahawalnagar Haider Stadium. Deputy Commissioner [DC] SD Khalid and District Police Officer [DPO] Ammara Athar hoisted the flag. A smart contingent of police presented salute to the flag and the guests. Students from different schools performed tableaux. They raised slogans of 'Long-Live Pakistan'. The ceremony was also attended by government servants, and representatives of social and trade organisations.

Later, the DC and the DPO visited the graves of martyrs and laid floral sheets on them. They also paid a visit to District Jail and DHQ Hospital, and distributed sweets and fruits to prisoners and patients. More than 400 policemen were deployed for the security of the ceremonies.

In GUJRANWALA, Independence Day was celebrated in with traditional zeal and fervour. The day started with special prayers in the mosques for peace and prosperity of the motherland. Various flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the city. Disabled persons also held a rally to mark the Independence Day. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at commissioner office where Commissioner Asadullah Faiz, RPO Shahid Hanif, DC Shoaib Tariq Warriach and CPO Moeen Masood hoisted the national flag. Officers of different departments, civil society and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at Gepco Headquarters where Chief Executive Zahid Saleem was the chief guest. Another flag hoisting ceremony was held at the hall of Chamber of Commerce and Industry where president of the chamber Mian Amir Aziz hoisted the national flag. To celebrate the Independence Day, a rally was organized by the association of disabled persons while Rescue 1122 staff and Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat also held rallies on GT Road, Gujranwala. The speakers while addressing the participants of rallies paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and stressed a need for adhering to the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal to overcome the challenges being faced by the country.

HYDERABAD: Students perform a tableau during Independence Day ceremony.–INP

FAISALABAD: PTI MPA Shahid cuts cake during a ceremony.–Online

ABBOTTABAD: People carry national flag on Karakoram Highway.–Online