Noshki - A grenade attack on an Independence Day celebration rally on Masjid Road in Noshki on Tuesday left at least 11 people injured.

The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Heavy contingents of police and security forces rushed to the site of the attack and gathered evidence.

Balochistan has experienced incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. In recent months, the province has faced a number of security challenges, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

Earlier on August 12, a blast occurred at Chaman Mall Road, which resulted in the death of one, while five others got injured.

On August 11, at least six people got injured in a suicide blast near a bus carrying employees of Saindak Copper-Gold Project in Dalbandin, Chaghai.