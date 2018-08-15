Share:

SWABI - Body of the former Pakistan Air Force staffer, who was allegedly killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department, Peshawar during in an encounter, was placed at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk on Tuesday in the district headquarters as heirs of the deceased demanded registration of an FIR against the CTD personnel. They also urged the chief justice to take suo motu notice of extrajudicial killing incident.

Family of the deceased alleged that their house was raided at night by the CTD personnel and killed former PAF personal Noor-ul-Haq and also picked up one of his brothers but he later was released.

The protesters said that nothing other than registration of an FIR against the CTD personnel was acceptable to them. The protesters did not show any flexibility and vowed to continue the protest till meeting of their demand. The protesters offered Asr prayer at the chowk and also brought tools to dig a grave for burying the body in the chowk. Leaders of the political parties and local government representatives also joined the protest and delivered speeches on the occasion.

District police officials when contacted said that the CTD was authorised to conduct raids in any area without informing the police. They said that they were not aware of the raid and no one told them anything in advance or later.

When contacted, SHO City Police Station Qamar Zaman said that Haq was wanted by the CTD in different terrorist attacks. He was earlier arrested in the case pertaining to an attack on former president Pervez Musharraf but was later set free.

He said that the raiding party wanted to arrest him alive but he (Haq) allegedly opened fire at them, which resulted in injuries to several CTD personnel. However, he said, the CTD personnel also retaliated and killed him.

However, the family members rejected the police’s claim and said that the deceased did not open fire at the raiding party and was ready to surrender but despite this, he was killed inside the house.