SHIKARPUR/ MIRPURKHAS/

KHAIRPUR/ KANDHKOT/badin

Like other parts of the country, the 71st Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and zest across Sindh on Tuesday.

In Shikarpur, the district administration organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at Govt High School No 2. Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza hoisted the national flag.

The number of district officers, politicians, notables, teachers, activists and city organisations participated in the ceremony. I-Day was also celebrated in education institutions of the district. While the city and social organisations took out rallies.

In Mirpurkhas, the main ceremony was held by district administration in Commissioner Complex Mirpurkhas in which Deputy Commissioner Sheharyar Gul Memon and DIG Saqib Nisar Memon hoisted the national flag.

The deputy commissioner, SSP and DIG have planted tree in the city premises to launch the tree plantation campaign.

In Khairpur, the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET) celebrated the Independence Day.

KCAET Principal Dr Muhammad Ibrahim hoisted the national flag at the college. He said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muslims got freedom.

In Kandhkot, the district government arranged different programmes at Mini Sport Stadium Kandhkot in the connection of I-Day. The programme was started with flag hoisting ceremony by the deputy commissioner.

In Badin, the various events were organised in schools, college and university to mark 71th Independence Day of Pakistan.