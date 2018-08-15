Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Tuesday extended his support to Turkey in the face of severe economic challenges the country is confronted because of a row with the United States over the detention of an American pastor.

Imran Khan took to the Twitter to extend his support to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people over the crisis the country is facing a result of rapidly sliding down its currency. He assured that the people of Pakistan were “praying for their (the people of Turkey) success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history.”