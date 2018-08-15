Share:

PR Lahore - An international organisation, dedicated to the promotion and protection of press freedom and the improvement of journalism practices, has expressed the hope that PTI Chairman Imran Khan “will restore media freedom and create an environment where journalists and media organisations are able to function without fear.”

In a statement, International Press Institute Executive Director Barbara Trionfi wrote a letter to Imran Khan, congratulating him and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the success in the recent elections.

She said while the citizens of Pakistan are looking forward to a change in the governance of the country and hope that it will be free of corruption and coercion, the IPI network expects that Imran Khan will restore media freedom and create an environment where journalists and media organisations are able to function without fear. The IPI executive director said their global network is deeply concerned about the high-handed use of coercive measures to curtail the independence of the press in Pakistan. She urged Imran Khan to do everything possible to ensure that the deteriorating environment for the independent press is reversed.