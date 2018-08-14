Share:

SIALKOT-The Flood Disaster Management Punjab has warned against high flood in the River Chenab and River Tavi at Head Marala-Sialkot.

It said that a big peak of 400,000 cusec water in River Chenab will reach Head Marala from India today which will cause high-level flood in River Chenab.

The River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusec water at Head Marala, said the senior officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department. Following the instructions issued by the Flood Disaster Management Punjab, the Sialkot district administration has also issued flood warning. It asked the people living in the villages along the banks of the Rivers Chenab and Tavi to shift to the safer places in a bid to avert the flood disasters.

There was medium-level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot yesterday for the third consecutive day. The flow of flood water was 191604 cusecs in River Chenab.

According to the local senior officials of the Irrigation Department, a big peak of 201878 cusec water overnight safely passed through River Chenab at Head Marala. The floodwater receded in River Tavi at Chaprar-Sialkot from overnight's 31532 cusecs to 17067 cusecs here. However, River Tavi remained in medium level flood, which has the total capacity of 30000 cusecs.

The flow of water was 8040 cusecs in River Jammu at Bajwat-Sialkot which has the total capacity of 17000 cusecs. The four seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Palkhu and Bhed were flowing normally in and around the Sialkot city.

The officials added that there was forecast of heavy scattered rains in Sialkot region and also in all the catchments areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the next two days, which could cause high flood in River Chenab and River Tavi near Sialkot and seasonal Nullahs Aik and Dek near Sialkot here.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the newsmen that the district administration was monitoring the flood situation round-the-clock, besides, adopting all the flood preventing and flood fighting measures, in Sialkot district here.

However, the district administration claimed that the entire flood situation was yet totally under control in Sialkot district here

GANG BUSTED: Begowala police have busted and inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its eight accused members including its ringleader.

According to the senior police officials, the Begowala police led by sub inspector Gulzar Khan (SHO Begowala police station) raided a rented house near Uggoki-Sialkot and busted an inter-district gang namely Ilyas alias Ilysa Fauji Gang. Police also arrested ring-leader Ilyas alias Ilyasa Fauji and seven other accused members Khairat Ali, Ashraf Jutt, Nasir Rajput, Sikandar alias Sikandari, Iftikhar alias Malaah, Umair Iftikhar and Rahil Tanvir.

Accused ring-leader Ilyas alias Ilyasa Fauji told the police interrogators that he had formed the gang of dacoits during his stay at Sialkot district jail in different cases as a prisoner. The accused confessed their involvement in more than 55 cases of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping and other heinous natured crime.

Police officials said that the gang had become a sign of terror in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad, Gujranwala and other parts of the Punjab. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.