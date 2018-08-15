Share:

PR LAHORE - A magnificent ceremony in connection with the Independence Day was organised at the Govt Islamia College, Railway Road on Tuesday. The ceremony was presided over by Principal Prof Tahir Javed, whereas the special guests were

Vice-Principal Prof Dr Shahid lmtiaz and the Dean of the college Prof Dr Ghaznaffar Ali Warraich. While addressing the ceremony, a well-known intellectual Dr Amjad Tufail said that the Pakistan was a boon and gift of the Allah Almighty and we should give it due respect and honour. In his presidential address Principal Tahir Javed said that today was the day of reaffirmation of our commitment with our country. Pakistan was created to remain forever till the Doomsday, he declared.

On this occasion, the Pakistan Movement pictures gallery was also exhibited to the guests after the ceremony.

At the end, the teachers of the college planted 400 saplings in the college under the leadership of Principal Prof Tahiriaved.

The ceremony was hosted by Prof Zahid Awan.