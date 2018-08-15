Share:

Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove reservations, if any, on the election process.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that there is consensus of the nation on the fair and transparent conduct of elections. If somebody has reservations on the election process, these should be removed,” the president said, addressing the central flag-hoisting ceremony along with Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk here Tuesday.

The president said the Election Commission has been given sweeping powers through Election Reforms Act prepared jointly by the opposition and the government and added the dream of a fully sovereign and independent country can only be achieved by strengthening the institutions.

The president said this year the general elections coincided with the Independence Day which also envisages a message that the power of taking decisions in the country rests with the people who also achieved this country through a democratic struggle. He affirmed the people of the country fully participated in the general elections on July 25.

He said the people have proven that only the laws enacted by their representatives will be applicable to the country. He prayed to Allah Almighty to help the new government in addressing the problems of the people.

The president pointed out that the last general elections were held in difficult circumstances as the areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were rocked by terrorist acts.

“We salute the nation for ensuring the conduct of the general elections through their participation. We also pay tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for revival of peace and eradication of terrorism in the country,” he said.

The president underlined the need for promotion of harmony and cohesion in the society to put the country on the path of progress as envisioned by the founding fathers.

He said: “Pakistan is the hope and blessing of Allah Almighty for the creation of which our forefathers offered unprecedented sacrifices. It is our responsibility as well as that of future generations to turn the country into the one dreamt by the founding fathers. To achieve the national objectives, we will have to rise above all sorts of petty differences and personal interests.”

He said political leaders, intellectuals and the media will also have to play their role for promotion of unity and steer the country out of current challenges in the areas of economy, education and others. Mamnoon Hussain said it is a matter of satisfaction that the young generation is equipped with the spirit of patriotism and wants to take forward the country. But, he said, it is also important that efforts should be made to keep children aware of the sacrifices rendered by their forefathers for the country. He said celebrating the Independence Day with full zeal and zest is one way to educate them about the country’s history.

Turning to outstanding Kashmir dispute, the president said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to determination. He urged the international community to raise their voice so that the Kashmiris could get their inalienable right.

Earlier, sirens were sounded to herald the flag-hoisting ceremony and the national anthem was played. On the occasion, schoolchildren also presented national songs.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, outgoing National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the caretaker cabinet members, political leaders of different parties, diplomats and the services chiefs.