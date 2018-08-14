Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throat pro-Pakistan and freedom slogans, a grand rally was held to mark the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad group) in coordination with various segments of the society.

The participants were chanting "Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan", "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan", "Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa - La iLa Ha Illallah", "Pak Fouj - Zindabad" and "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans. A graceful ceremony was held at Mian Muhammad Road to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of the creation of Pakistan. Chief Guest Ch Mahmood Ahmed and the traders' body's President cut the cake. Hundreds of people belonging to all sections of the society including members of the business fraternity, lawyers, journalists and the city elite attended the event.

Besides the chief guest, the other participants hoisted the flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir atop the central office of the organisation.

Amidst the drumbeats, the participants including the business community members, students of various schools presented national songs in the ceremony. The local school students also enthralled the spectators with their speeches highlighting importance of freedom as well as responsibilities to safeguarding it. Various small processions taken out by the business community from different parts of the city joined the central procession of the Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Ittehad Group at Mian Muhammad Road and turned into a mammoth public congregation at central Shaheed Chowk.

Addressing the rally speakers including renowned religious scholars Maulana Muhammad Aslam Naqshbandi and Muhammad Sajaad, renowned Kashmiri writer and intellectual Altaf Hamid Rao, said Pakistan is incomplete without its jugular vein - Kashmir. They said that Kashmiris ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian clutches was in fact the struggle for completion of Pakistan. The people of Jammu Kashmir dwelling either side of the line of control and rest of the world consider Pakistan their sole ultimate destination in all respect, they added.

Pakistan, the speakers said, runs through the blood of the people of Jammu Kashmir as Kashmir runs through the blood of our Pakistan brethren, they said.

They said that the auspicious day of August 14, 1947 has the greatest significance in the history of the South Asia when Muslims of the Subcontinent succeeded in achieving their separate homeland - Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through materialising the dream of great poet and philosopher Alama Muhammad Iqbal.

They said that it is the day of renewal of the pledge by the entire nation including the young generation to perform their individual and collective role for the more speedy progress and prosperity of the country besides to make it an invincible fort of Islam in letter and spirit since it came into existence in the name of Islam and under the spirit of the Two-Nation Theory.

Pakistan, Ch Mahmood said, is incomplete without its jugular vein - Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris struggle for freedom is in fact the struggle for the completion of Pakistan - since Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan.

"Kashmiris have linked their destiny with Pakistan by adopting the historic resolution before the creation of Pakistan," he recalled.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir are making unprecedented sacrifices for the last 71 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to become the invincible part of Pakistan, their ultimate destination," he added.

Ch Mahmood said that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantee for the success of Kashmir liberation struggle. So the nation have to perform their due individual and collective role to achieve the goal, he added.

Paying rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, the speakers said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir are always prepared to give every kind of sacrifices for the defence of every inch of Pakistan shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of the country as and when required.

"The brave armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of safeguarding the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country," they observed. They thanked the people and the government of Pakistan for extending full moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled indigenous struggle for freedom and the achievement of their internationally-committed birth right to self-determination.

They said that the independence day of Pakistan has the exceptional national importance in the history of South East Asia when the Muslims of the subcontinent succeeded in securing their separate homeland - Pakistan.

They said the Jammu and Kashmir people would lend all their energy to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end. Expressing full solidarity with the freedom-loving population of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the speakers underlined that hearts of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan beat in unison. They said that India could not win hearts of the people of Jammu & Kashmir - nor could do so in the future.

They reiterated for lending individual and collective efforts for the safety, progress, prosperity, sovereignty and defence of Pakistan should to shoulder the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant armed for forces of the country as and when needed.