Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government announced another extension in summer vacations till August 25.

The KP Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Arshad Khan said that all government primary, middle, high and higher-secondary schools will remain closed till August 25. He said that the decision was taken keeping in view the upcoming Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha vacations as well. The schools will reopen on Monday, August 27 as there is weekly holiday on Sunday, August 26. The schools in KP were earlier scheduled to reopen after summer vacations on August1st, but the government extended the vacations due to extreme hot weather which was causing severe problems for the students and their parents.

However, private educational institutions have not made any announcement about extension in the summer holidays.