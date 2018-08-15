Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali Tuesday hoisted flag at court building to mark the Independence Day. He urged citizens to do the best for Pakistan.

Chief Justice Ali also inspected the parade while smartly clad contingent paid him guard of honor on the occasion. Senior puisne judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, other judges and officials of the high court establishment were present there on the occasion.

The Lahore High Court chief justice paid tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his speech, saying that he was a great human being.

He said faith, unity and discipline are the principles set by the great leader are not merely the words, adding that these are the words which are sufficient for a person to be a responsible citizen.

The CJ laid stress on love, unity and brotherhood among the citizens, making it clear that they should not stay away from any sacrifice to fulfill the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “We must think that what we can do for our beloved country” said CJ Ali while urging the participants to do the best for the country.

He wished the Independence Day to everyone. At the end, special prayers were made for the development and prosperity of the country.

In a similar event organized by Punjab Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council vice-chairman Jam Muhammad Younas and Executive Committee Chairperson Bushra Qamar hoisted the flag at the premises of the lawyers’ provincial regulatory body. A large number of lawyers were also present there on the occasion.