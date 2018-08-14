Share:

LONDON:- EmuParadise, an 18-year-old website offering downloads of classic computer games, has voluntarily shut down following legal action by Nintendo against two similar online portals. All three offered a wide variety of old games in an unauthorised format. In its legal action, Nintendo is seeking $150,000 for each Nintendo game offered and up to $2m for each trademark infringement. EmuParadise said it could not risk “potentially disastrous consequences”. It said it intended to remain online but would be taking the site in a new direction. “We run EmuParadise for the love of retro games and for you to be able to revisit those good times.