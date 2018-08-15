Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department Flood Forecasting Division has forecast high flood in River Chenab in the next twenty-four hours. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast 160,000 cusecs to 360,000 cusecs in River Chenab which will result in medium to high flood or may be very high flood in the river, said Spokesperson of IRSA Khalid Rana in an interaction with media on Tuesday.

In a letter written to the Federal Minister for Water Resource Division, all the governors, Chairman NDMA and around 20 other concerned departments, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division has issued flood alert for River Chenab.

According to latest hydrological conditions River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is likely to attain high flood level, said the letter. According to the PMD, during July 1 to August 13 rainfall was 28 per cent below than normal. During past thirteen days of August (August 1 to August 13), country rainfall has been 59 per cent below normal.

However, in July the country’s rainfall was 12 per cent below normal. In July, rainfall was above normal over Punjab, KP& G-B while below normal over Sindh & Balochistan and close to normal over AJK. The total storage on Tuesday was 7.897MAF. The total inflows are 5,64,000 cusecs while the total outflows were 4,61,000 cusecs.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday was as inflows in River Indus at Tarbela were 2,81,200 cusecs and outflows 2,25,300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 49,000 cusecs and outflows 49,000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 57,000 cusecs and 0utflows 10,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 1,77,300 cusecs and outflows 1,43,800 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage inflows were 2,47,800 cusecs and outflows 2,39,800 cusecs, Chashma inflows 2,47,700 cusecs and outflows 2,33,800 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 2,65,400 cusecs and outflows 2,37,400 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 18,900 cusecs and outflows 5,100 cusecs Guddu inflows 1,59,500 cusecs and outflows 1,25,700 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 112700 cusecs and outflows 58,700, Kotri inflows 48,700 cusecs and outflows 6,900.

According to the data, Tarbela Dam against the minimum operating level of 1,386 feet is presently 1539.23 feet. The maximum conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet.

Mangla Dam against the minimum operating level of 1,050 feet is presently 1164.90 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 1242 feet. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently 641.00 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chashma is 649 feet.