Islamabad-Golra police have resolved a mystery shrouding the death of a girl who had reportedly jumped out of a window of a residential flat in sector E-11 on Sunday night, said the police on Tuesday. The police arrested four people including Hussain, Waleed, Faisal and Rabia Khan Afridi alias Hina Pathani for the murder of Saman Ejaz alias Sana Gillani, a permanent resident of district T. T. Singh. Rabia has been shifted to the women police station for further investigation. The police registered FIR under section 302, 34 of the PPC.

Syed Shawal Haider, the younger brother of Saman Ejaz reported to the police that his sister had been living with Rabia Khan Afridi in sector E-11 of Islamabad. On Sunday night, she visited flat 303 in Khudadad Heights and on Monday morning at around 6am, she was shifted to PIMS hospital for her injuries due to which she passed away. He stated that Rabia Afridi and the other accused murdered his elder sister. According to sources in the police, there was a dance party in flat 303, at the third floor of the Khudadad Heights. Waleed’s friend, Faisal had invited dancer Rabia Khan while Saman accompanied her to the event. The participants of the party were all under the influence of alcohol. Saman reportedly jumped out of the window of the flat however, the police suspect that she was thrown out of the flat instead. According to sources, the flat is owned by some foreigners and they had rented it out to Waleed, one of the accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws including four members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, said a police spokesman. He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had assigned the task to SP Industrial Area zone to ensure the arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under supervision of SHO Shams Colony which succeeded in arresting four men identified as Muhammad Yousaf, Ghulam Sakhi, Ehsan-Ullah and Gull Ikhtiar. The police registered a case under section 399/401/402 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.