Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Shiekh has greeted the new parliamentarians who have now taken oath in the National Assembly on 13th of August, asking them to work united for the economic development and prosperity of the country.

He said that seventy years have passed since independence but our country still remains without direction, which is a bigger problem than the energy crisis, law and order situation and current dollar crisis.

He said that many policies are incoherent, there is a lack of coordination among different ministries and a lack of trust can be observed among business community and important departments.

He said that the business community welcomes the victory of PTI and hopes that now uncertainty is ending and stability will come which is vital for economic growth.

He said that developed nations plan for decades and centuries while we are busy in day-to-day affairs, which has deprived the country of an opportunity to face challenges in the fast changing world.

While issuing a press statement chairman PIAF Irfan Iqbal Sheikh alongwith senior vice chairman Tanvir Ahmed and vice chairman Kh Shahzeb Akram said that PIAF is hopeful that the new government, as per its manifesto, will ensure the supremacy of merit, transparency and across the board accountability, leading to progress and prosperity in the country, he stated. He said that after the successful elections now serious economic and security challenges await the new government.

On the occasion of 71st Independence day chairman PIAF Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also congratulated the nation and asked them to work more commitment and motivation for the betterment of economic development. It is the need of the hour that we all should work with more commitment and dedication, he added.

Chairman PIAF stressed upon all the political parties to show unity on national issues, as Pakistan is currently facing many economic challenges, which can only be addressed through taking all necessary measures unanimously.

He said that macro-economic reforms and necessary policy changes can turn Pakistan into an economic power, which is a must to tackle the challenges posed by the changing global scenario.