ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) celebrated the Independence Day with zeal by and fervor by conducting different sporting events here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. An exhibition hockey match was organised between PSB Whites and PSB Greens at Naseer Bunda Stadium. Greens demolished Whites 7-4. Thanks to superb display by centre forward Agha Amjedullah, who fired fabulous four goals, while Malik Imtiaz Hussian scored a brace and Azam Dar contributed one for the winners. Saeed Ahmed scored two goals for the losing side while Akram Bhatti and Farman Khan hit one goal apiece. In the badminton events conducted at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. In men’s singles final, Umair beat Waqas 2-1, with scores of 21-19, 18-21, 21-9, while Zeeshan got third place after defeating Samar 2-0, scoring 21-19, 21-18. In the men’s doubles final, Umair/Zohiab defeated Asim/Sanaullah 2-1 as the score was 11-21, 21-17, 21-19. The ladies singles title was won by Alija, who defeated Rida 2-1 in the final with scores of 21-19, 19-21, 24-22. Amna won third by beating Yasmeen 2-1, 21-18, 21-17 and 22-20. The pair of Alija/Suniya won the ladies doubles title after hammering Rida/Amna 2-0 in the final, winning it 21-10, 21-9, while Mahrukah/Kianat bagged third after thrashing Yasmeen/Zainab 2-0, with scores of 21-9, 21-8. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Administration Mansoor Ahmed along with DDG Technical and Training M Azam Dar, DDG Facilities Agah Amjedullah, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussian, Assistant Director Swimming Pools Saeed Ahmed, former CBA Secretary M Akram Bhatti, PSB CBA Secretary Farman Khan, Chairman Ghulam Rasool and others were also present on the occasion. Later, Mansoor distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the position holders. A shield was also presented to Allied Badminton Academy for hosting the badminton events in collaboration with the PSB.