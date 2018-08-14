Share:

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Tuesday celebrated 71st Independence Day by organizing a flag hoisting ceremony here at Flashman’s Hotel. General Manager Pakistan Tourism Ali Akbar Malik was the chief guest of the event. The hotel was beautifully decorated with banners, colourful flags, balloons and buntings.

Ali Akbar Malik while addressing the participants said Pakistan was achieved after immense sacrifices and soon it would emerge as one of the most powerful and developed country in the region.

“The China Pakistan Economic Corridor would change Pakistan’s fate and will prove to be a milestone for the development of the country,” he said.

Appreciating steps taken to promote tourism in the country, he hoped that Pakistan would be included soon in the list of the world’s top ten tourist friendly countries. He underlined the need to invite tourists from around the globe to see the beautiful scenes of Pakistan and to witness that Pakistan is a peaceful country. Tourism has flourished in the country due to improvement in overall security situation so a large number of tourists visited different places during their holidays, he added. He further said it was the foremost duty of all Pakistanis to honour and protect our country. PTDC is organizing special tour packages on discounted rates for local tourists. The number of tourists is increasing gradually. All hotels and motels of PTDC were decorated with beautiful flags and bright lights, he informed.

During the ceremony, PTDC’s Senior Officers Manager (P & A) Bilqees Fatima, Manager Flashman Hotel Ashfaq Ahmed Loother, Manager Accounts Adil Zaidi, Manager, Publicity and Promotion, Mukhtar Ali and other PTDC officials attended the ceremony.