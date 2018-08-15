Share:

ISLAMABAD - The control of Pakistan’s first Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1), which was successfully launched last Month from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China, was handed over to Pakistan on the Independence day.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has said that Pakistan’s first Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) and Pakistan’s indigenous Technology Evaluation Satellite (PakTES-1A) were successfully launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China on 9th of July 2018.

After the successful tests in the orbit, the satellites are fully operational and today (Tuesday), the control of PRSS-1 Satellite has been successfully transferred to Ground Control Stations in Pakistan, the spokesman said.

The President and Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan have appreciated the efforts of SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists in achieving a yet another milestone in the space domain, coinciding this feat with Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day.

The President and Prime Minister have also expressed the hope that the launching and operationalisation of these satellites will add to the confidence of our space engineers and related technical personnel, and the services rendered by these would be instrumental in improving socio-economic development of the Country.

He said that the Pakistani nation is rightly proud to attain this milestone, entering the league of nations owning and operating the remote sensing satellites.