It is mentioned in the 1973 constitution of Pakistan that government has to bear the expenditures of every citizen for acquiring education from first till BA/BSc. But new generations of teachers are taking much fee from students from class first till the destined class, and because of it many parents get compel to stop their children for education. Most of poor children are reading in governmental schools, because they think that government won’t take fee from them. It is a big issue, all poor are being uneducated in our developing country. And poor children’s rights are being ignored by not giving scholarships to them. Mostly, poor children always get neglected for educational purposes because of having no recommendation to avail the opportunities. So, I request the government to look for the rights of poor children.

ADNAN M JAN,

Hirronk, July 30.