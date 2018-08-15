Share:

LONDON - Egyptian star Mohamed Salah could be in trouble with police after his club Liverpool passed a video apparently showing him using his mobile phone while driving. A spokesman for last season's Champions League finalists said they passed the video, which had circulated on social media, on to police after talking with Salah. "The club, after discussion with the player, have made Merseyside Police aware of the footage and the circumstances surrounding its capture," said the spokesman cited on the BBC. "We have spoken to the player also and will deal with any follow-up internally. Neither the club or player will be making any further comment on this matter." Merseyside Police tweeted they had received the footage. If found guilty he could face a fine of up to £1000 and points on licence.