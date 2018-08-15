Share:

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan celebrated 71st Independence Day anniversary of Pakistan at its headquarters in Karachi as well as in all major regional offices including Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa started the formal proceedings by planting a tree at the Bank premises and later hoisted the national flag amidst thunderous applause as colorful event commenced with recitation of verses of Holy Quran and subsequently playing of national anthem. Bajwa later announced to start a tree plantation campaign across all 16-field offices of SBP (BSC) spread across the country.

The Governor reminded the nation in general and youth of the country in particular that Pakistan had not come into being just because of the end of the British rule, rather Muslims of the sub-continent had rendered supreme sacrifices for its creation under the selfless and courageous leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Highlighting the importance of the day, Bajwa said it was heartening to note that the democratic process is continuing and that the members of newly elected national assembly have taken oath yesterday, which is a good omen for the country.

Bajwa said financial inclusion is important for monetary stability and economic development and for this purpose, National Financial Inclusion Strategy was launched in 2015 that aims to increase number of account holders to 50 percent of the total adult population by 2020. The Governor also briefly threw light on Asan Mobile Account and Branchless banking which are expected to help increase financial inclusion in the country.

The Governor said that Pakistan, like other developing countries, has been facing shortage of housing units and there is a shortage of an estimated 10 million housing units in the country. One of the key constraints hampering supply of housing units is the unavailability of financing. In order to address this issue, State Bank of Pakistan, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, has developed a policy for promotion of low cost housing finance in Pakistan. He showed optimism that financial institutions would divert their resources towards this important sector. Later, the Governor inaugurated a special painting exhibition, arranged in SBP museum.

NESPAK: NESPAK celebrated the 71st Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, Lahore. The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country.

On this occasion, Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag amid Independence Day drill performed by NESPAK security guards and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, MD NESPAK expressed one’s love for the country and its importance.

He said that all employees at NESPAK are just like a family and everyone should make his contribution by working hard for the Company. If an individual corrects his faults, it would lead to establishing a good society, he stressed.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid congratulated the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of 71st Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his sterling leadership, saying Pakistan was created to ensure religious freedom, social and economic quality for all its citizens.