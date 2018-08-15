Share:

MULTAN-Citizens, especially the youth celebrated 71st Independence Day with national fervour in the entire South Punjab on Tuesday. Different public and private departments held flag-hoisting functions, seminars, dialogues and rallies to celebrate the day. A new phenomenon appeared on this Independence Day as government departments, private organisations, NGOs and even individuals planted saplings with a pledge to turn the country green.

A large number of families with kids, attired in green and white clothes, representing national flag, joined Independence Day celebrations. The participants were of the opinion that terrorism fear kept them away from the celebrations during last few years. The kids and girls got the national flags painted on their faces, flashed national flags out of their cars and chanted national slogans while marching on city roads.

The activists of different political and social parties as well as common citizens held flag hoisting functions, meetings, rallies and other activities in Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lodhran, Vehari, Layyah, Mailsi, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan and other adjoining areas.

In Multan, Milli Muslim League, PTI, different chapters of PML-N and Young Pakistanis Organization held meetings, flag-hoisting functions and rallies. Flag hoisting functions were held at Lahore High Court Multan bench, District Courts, Qila Qasim Bagh, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, District and High Court Bars, State Bank Building, DCO and Commissioner offices, Police Lines, RPO office, colleges and other educational institutions. Similarly, Ulema Aman Committee, Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing, Mutahidda Milad Council, Pasbaan Rickshaw Taxi Drivers Union, Mango Growers Cooperative Society, JUI Multan City, PML-N Youth Wing, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Pakistan Writers Wing organised rallies, cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremonies on the day.

The roads and streets were decorated with national flags and buntings while the buildings were beautifully illuminated in the night. The philanthropists distributed edibles among the poor at the shrines of saints at Qila Qasim Bagh.

The workers of Milli Muslim League brought out a rally from Chowk Kachehri and marched up to Chowk Ghanta Ghar. The participants of the rally chanted slogans. The day past peacefully as no untoward incident took place in Multan. Earlier, addressing the functions the speakers said that Pakistan was our identity and our existence was subject to the existence of this country. They added that some elements played the role of foreign agents and posed serious threat to national security and solidarity. They said that our forefathers rendered tremendous sacrifices for the establishment of this country.

They pointed out that problems like price hike, unemployment, loadshedding and lawlessness made the lives of people highly miserable. They added that over billing and high prices of edibles played a key role in increase in poverty and hunger. Security was beefed up on eve of Independence Day to thwart nefarious designs of terrorists. Cops in uniform and plain clothes were deployed at all important spots to keep eye on suspicious elements.