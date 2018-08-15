Share:

LAHORE - Not all people are born artists. There are only a few who can produce amazing artworks even though they don’t have hands to work with or feet to stand on. Muhammad Azeem is one of them, a born artist. His disability has not stopped him from pursuing his dreams.

The Punjab Rangers Institute of Special Education, in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council, organised a solo exhibition of artworks of differently-abled artist Azeem at Alhamra Arts Gallery on the Independence Day.

The painting displayed the national heroes of Pakistan. The idea of the exhibition was to educate the public about historical and political features through art. The show featured 22 artworks of the artist. The strokes given by the artist on the canvas gives a feel of various emotions to the spectator.

The exhibition was inaugurated by DG ranger Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed. The art enthusiasts had an enthralling experience of watching all the artworks as they walked through the gallery.

Azeem was born in 23rd November 1990 at Ghaziabad Lahore Cantt. His sensibilities of form, texture and colour define his oeuvre lending any medium that he uses, a pulsating emotive quality.

Each canvass can take up to a week to finish but Azeem says it gives him ‘inner peace’ and while he is not able to live a physically ‘active life’, through painting he is as ‘free as a bird’.

“Everything is possible on the canvas and my dreams, visions and feelings come alive,” he says.

He said: “When I meet people for the first time they often look at me and seem to think, ‘Poor him, he is trapped forever in a wheelchair with no life at all. But when these people look at my paintings, they get amazed.”

“I got admission in Punjab Rangers Institute of Special Education in 2005. This institute supported me a lot to pursue a career as an artist. Initially, I used to make sketches on computer. With the passage of time I started attending art classes. Art teachers used to give me proper training sessions. Today, I can’t even explain my feelings in words. It was my dream to organize a solo show and it’s accomplished because of (RISE).”

Azeem says there are so many disable people like him who are talented but never get a chance. If the government starts giving them opportunities equal to those who are ‘normal’, they can do so much more.