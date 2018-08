Share:

LONDON:- Ben Stokes is in line to play in the third Test against India after being recalled to the squad following his acquittal on a charge of affray on Tuesday. The 27-year-old New Zealand-born all-rounder took six wickets in the first Test victory over India but missed the second Test due to the trial. "Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the third Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday," read the statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).