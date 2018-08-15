Share:

LAHORE - Two people died and seven others were wounded critically in different road accidents in the metropolis on Tuesday, police and rescue workers said.

A rickshaw driver was killed and four passengers wounded seriously when a truck smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw on Bund Road in the limits of Ravi Road police. Eyewitness said the road mishap took place because of over speeding.

Five persons riding on a motorcycle rickshaw were going to a nearby bus stand when a truck hit the three-wheeler, all of a sudden.

As a result, the rickshaw driver identified as Shahid died on the spot. Four passengers including Asher, Hamidan Bibi, Riaz, and Junaid sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three children were injured when a speedy car bumped into a motorcycle near. The accident took place in Lake City on Raiwind Road.

Police said the 12-year-old boy, identified as Idrees, died on the spot. Another three children sustained serious injuries. Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the injured to a hospital on an ambulance. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police said they were investigating the incident.