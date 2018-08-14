Share:

KASUR-Dacoits took away a tractor-trolley and cash with them in three different banditry incidents occurred in Kasur and its suburbs, according to police.

Near Sarai Mughal, six dacoits snatched the keys of a shuck-laden tractor-trolley from M Ashiq and sped away on the vehicle.

In another incident, robbers intercepted the pick-up van of a pharma company’s distributor and fled after robbing its driver of Rs55,000 cash.

Police were investigating.