GUJRAT-We must shun all differences among us and work for betterment of the motherland to vouchsafe a better and stronger Pakistan to the next generations, University of Gujrat vice chancellor declared.

"It is our collective responsibility to work for the progress and development of our motherland. Independence Day provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to serve the country and everyone would have to shun all sorts of differences for this prime purpose," Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum said in his address to the grand ceremony held to mark the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony was moderated by Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid. A large number of students and teachers along with their families attended the ceremony.

Dr Zia paid glowing tribute to the armed forces, and other national security and law-enforcement agencies for their sacrifices rendered for protection of the motherland.

He said that Pakistan was established after countless sacrifices. "Now it is one of the primary responsibilities for us to equip the youth with quality education and best training and guidance," Dr Zia underscored.

In his speech, Sheikh Abdul Rashid said that the national progress is linked with positive thinking and constructive attitude. "We need to promote Pakistaniat and inculcate a strong passion of patriotism for a brighter tomorrow," Sheikh Rashid said. The ceremony was attended, among others, by Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Faculty Deans Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Prof Dr Fozia Maqsood, Dr Suleman Tahir, Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob, Maj (r) Raja Umar Yunus, Director IT Arshad Manzoor Bosal, Chief Librarian Kazim Ali Syed, Add. Controller Examinations Muhammad Jamil Turk, Directors City Campuses, chairpersons, HoDs, senior administration officials and other staff. A cake was also cut on the occasion.

Dr Zia also planted the first sapling as part of a UoG tree plantation campaign to plant 5,000 new saplings till the next Independence Day.