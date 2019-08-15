Share:

HAFIZABAD-Three persons including two women were electrocuted in separate incidents occurred in different places.

According to rescue source, young housewife Tahira of Doaba got serious electric shocks while switching on a fan in her house. She died before any medical aid could be made available to her.

In another incident, Asam Shah got serious electric shocks from an electric motor in a Sukheke Masjid. He died on the spot.

Similarly, a young girl, sister of Ali Raza died in her house on Madhrianwala Road when she received serious electric shocks from Washing machine.