ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University will re-launch teachers’ training programmes (M.Ed and B.Ed) from the new semester, autumn 2019.

As per announcement, admissions for these programmes will start from September 1. The M.Ed 1-year programme comprises five categories; elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The university also offers one-and-half-year B.Ed programme, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four-year-duration are also being offered. Eligibility for this program is intermediate 2nd division.

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the vice chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

While reviewing the programmes, the university has been trying to make it certain that their qualified teachers should be the competitive ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Dr Nasir.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc education and the university was carrying its teaching program accordingly.