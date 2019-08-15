Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir celebrated the 7nd Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and fervour besides marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the suffering freedom-loving people in the curfew-clamped Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State.

The historic day was marked with renewal of the pledge that the Jammu & Kashmir would continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right to self-determination till it reach its logical end despite the India’s sinister move of ending special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of her constitution. It was a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across AJK for stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination through the liberation of the occupied territory from the long Indian subjugation.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies, and Independence Day of Pakistan-cum-Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies, processions and special functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including the State’s capital town were the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all ten district headquarters as well as tehsil headquarters of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Jhelum valley and Neelum valley districts The flag hoisting ceremonies and Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies were also held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages. The national flag of Pakistan were also hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy purchasing national flags of Pakistan. Besides AJK TV, all the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs, depicting the unprecedented importance of the Independence Day in the backdrop of the historic Pakistan movement.

‘PAKISTAN RUNS THROUGH KASHMIRIS

Amidst full-throat Zindabad slogans for Pakistan including “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan”, and “Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa - La e La Haa Illalah”, a grand Jashan-e-Azadi Pakistan and ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ rally was staged under the auspices of the private and public representative organisations here on Wednesday to mark the enthusiastic celebration of the 72nd founding day of Pakistan in this city of Kashmiri expatriates. In response to the call given by the government of Pakistan to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan this year as Kashmir Solidarity Day, thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the city streets to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Pakistan’ besides express full solidarity and sympathies with the people of turbulent and curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The participants including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz Khan, DC and Chairman NEOC Sardar Adnan Khursheed, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, NEOC Secretary General Altaf Hamid Rao, President DBA Ch Tariq Bashir, PML-N leaders, DG MDA Ch Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr Amin Choudhry, Member Governing Body of AJK Press Foundation Arshad Mahmood Butt, Sohrab Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK elder Ch Mansha, KPC President Sajaad Jaraal.