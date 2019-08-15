Share:

Pakistan's international umpire Aleem Dar has equaled the record of officiating in the highest number of Test matches.

The veteran umpire on Thursday leveled with West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor’s record of officiating in the most Test matches after taking the field for the 128th time during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s.

Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003. He has since then taken charge of 376 matches across all formats.

Other than Aleem Dar and Steve Bucknor, South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen is the only other umpire to have reached the three figure mark in Tests, having stood in 108 Tests before quiting in 2010.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has congratulated Aleem Dar for achieving this landmark.