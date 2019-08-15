Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appealed to countrymen to highlight Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir on the social media .

Addressing the nation on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day, Alvi asked the citizens to “fully utilise social media to expose the heinous crimes committed by India against Kashmiris”. Calling Pakistan a “peace-loving country” Alvi said that the country “wants to resolve the issue of Kashmir through negotiations and dialogue. However, India should not misunderstand our policy of peace as our weakness”.

While celebrating Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris, President Alvi said that Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiri brethren in their just right to self-determination.

“We are for Kashmiris and they are for us. Their plight and affliction affects us,” the president said while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony here. Condemning India’s unilateral steps, the President said that Pakistan does not accept the efforts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

He said that immediately after India revoked Article 370 stripping occupied Kashmir of its autonomous status, the government of Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India, downgraded diplomatic relations and decided to take the issue of Kashmir to UN Security Council.

The president said the joint resolution of Parliament condemned the unilateral and illegal steps taken by India to change the disputed status of Kashmir.

“India has not only violated the UN resolutions on Kashmir but also threw the agreement of Shimla to the dustbin. The Indian act of changing the status quo contravenes the Shimla Agreement,” he stated.

He said the presence of 900,000 troops has made Kashmir the highest militarized zone.

“The blocking of communication and freedom of expression is a serious violation of human rights of Kashmiris.”

Alvi urged India to stop its brutal treatment of Kashmiris, grant communication access to people and restore civic and social liberties of the people of the occupied territory.

“India has also been violating the ceasefire agreements by firing and shelling on civilian populations along Line of Control.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants a message of peace in love. It wants to resolve the issue of Kashmir through negotiations and dialogue. However, ,” he stressed.

He underscored that Pakistan did not wish to go to war but was fully prepared to defend if a war was imposed on it. “The war will not be limited between the countries rather its impact will be felt in the whole world. He urged India to be reasonable,” he warned.

The president also asked the nation to fully utilise social media to expose the heinous crimes committed by India against Kashmiris.

He urged the UN and the OIC to constitute an inquiry commission to probe the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and also appealed the youth to devote themselves to the development and reconstruction of the country.

The president paid rich tributes to sacrifices and dedication of armed forces of Pakistan. He said they have never let any damage done to the country by displaying their courage and professionalism.