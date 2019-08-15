Share:

COLOMBIA - Members of the indigenous Nasa group in Colombia have laid to rest two of their members who were killed on Saturday.

The two were shot dead when gunmen opened fire on the bus they were travelling in to a local fair.

They were the latest indigenous activists to be targeted among a resurgence of violence by dissident rebel groups and paramilitaries.

Thirty-six members of the Nasa group have been killed so far this year, a steep rise from previous years.

Why has Colombia seen a rise in activist murders?

‘If I keep quiet, I become an accomplice’

The two men killed belonged to the Nasa indigenous guard, a volunteer group tasked with protecting the ethnic group.

Membership is voluntary and unpaid and the Nasa say it resembles less a police force and is more a group of mediators.

Colombian Interior Minister Nancy Gutierrez said a dissident group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) was behind the attack.

The Farc rebel group signed a peace agreement with the government in 2016 and ordered its fighters to lay down arms.

Not all the Farc rebels agreed with their leadership’s strategy though and some broke away to continue fighting the state and engaging in criminal activities, such as drug trafficking and extortion.

Colombian military intelligence reports estimate the dissidents to number between 1,750 and 3,000.