LAHORE - As the nation is observing August 15 (The Independence Day of India) as black day , Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are leading a big rally here today. It will start from Governor House and culminate in front of the Punjab Assembly.

In this connection, Punjab Governor held a news conference along with leaders of different religious and political parties on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Kashmir issue was being highlighted across the world due to successful foreign policy of Pakistan.

He was flanked by PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Nasir Shirazi of MWM, Kamil Ali Agha of PMLQ, President PTI Punjab Ijaz Ahmed Ch and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui.

Governor said that today whole Pakistan was standing in support with Kashmir and flag of Kashmir was hoisting everywhere along with Pakistani flag.

Ch Sarwar said the Labour Party and more than 50 parliamentarians of UK wrote letters to United Nations, highlighting the worst atrocities in India Held Kashmir and demanded to resolve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.

Pakistanis residing across the world would protest outside Indian embassies, he mentioned.

“Why America, its allies and world powers were silent over the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris? he questioned. He said Pakistan was talking about peace, not war but if India attempted to engage in war it will receive a befitting response. “The butcher of Gujrat is now killing Kashmiris but we will expose his real face before the world,” he vowed. He said during “Kashmir Solidarity March” PMLQ, Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen, Mishal Malik and other political and religious parties’ workers, lawyers, members of civil society would march from Governor House’s main gate to Punjab assembly.

The governor said Narender Modi by abrogating article 370 had shattered the UN resolutions into pieces.

India had always made false promises with Kashmiris and there was no doubt in the fact that India was never serious in resolving Kashmir issue, he said and added that the government of Pakistan was not only condemning Indian atrocities but Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said in clear words that in support of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities, we would go to the last extent.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said today the whole Pakistan was standing in support with Kashmir and everywhere along with Pakistani flag, the flag of Kashmir was also hoisting.

On Thursday, on the occasion of black day , a march would be staged in which only the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir would be displayed without any party flag.

“We will send a message to the whole world that we are standing in support with Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities,” he added.

Also, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the whole nation celebrated Independence Day with unity and the nation will mark Independence Day of India as Black Day . “The real spirit behind observing Black Day is to provide awareness to the whole world about the oppression and brutality of Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people”.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to come out in large numbers and fully participate in the Black Day rally. He said that a message should go to the whole world that the people of Pakistan stood were with the Kashmiri people at this moment of distress. He said India could not withhold and sustain its undue occupation over occupied Kashmir by inflicting oppression and tyranny on the innocent people of Kashmir.