SNGPL holds flag-hoisting ceremony

LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday held a flag hoisting ceremony at its head office in Lahore to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Deputy Managing Director (DMD) SNGPL Aamir Tufail was the chief guest while Senior General Manager Jawad Nasim, Ejaz Chuadhry, Waseem Ahmad, senior officials and staff members were also present on the occasion. DMD Aamir Tufail cut the cake and planted a sapling to mark Independence Day of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Tufail said that Pakistan is a blessing for us and we need to work hard for our country. He said Pakistan and SNGPL would continue to stand with Kashmiris. He said SNGPL is a national institution and urged all employees to work hard for the betterment and development of the company.

KARACHI: 72nd Independence Day was celebrated at PSO’s head office where the company’s Senior GM, Marketing, Shehryar Omar hoisted the national flag.

LAHORE: Al-Kabir Town chairman Ch Aurangzeb and others offer dua after planting a sapling.