Black day was observed Thursday all over the country and on both sides of LoC against Indian move for revoking Occupied Kashmir special status.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has blackened DPs of his official and personal twitter account to mark August 15, the Indian independence day, as Black Day .

“Pakistan is observing 15 August 2019 as #BlackDay to awaken world conscience about India’s atrocities in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) since 1947. On 5 August 2019, India disregarding legal & moral ethics has turned IOJ&K into a jail. Humanity and peace abused,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his personal twitter account.

A large number of Social media users also blackened their DPs to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The DPs of personal twitter account of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI twitter accounts were also blackened.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also blackened his twitter profile picture saying will the world continue to silently witness the brutalities being perpetrated by Indian forces on Kashmiris.