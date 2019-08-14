Share:

ISLAMABAD-A section of the Awami Markaz which had been badly burnt during September 2017 blaze collapsed on Tuesday. However, no casualties were reported on the ground.

Police and rescue teams said that a dilapidated wing of Awami Markaz collapsed following consistent rains in the city overnight.

Secretariat police station SHO Inspector Amjad said that 3 security guards were deputed at the building; however, none of them was hurt when the east wing of the building collapsed.

He added that soon after they were informed about the incident, they rushed to the site and cordoned it off for the public and prevent any further mishaps.

Inspector Amjad added that the building was evacuated and declared dilapidated after the blaze in 2017.

As a result, he said that all the offices situated in the building had been shifted elsewhere.

He added that the heavy rainfall had left the building quite weak, causing it to collapse.

Later, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz also visited the Awami Markaz.

A fire had broken out in the six-storey office block, located off Constitution Avenue (Shahrah-e-Dastoor) in the federal capital opposite the PTV Headquarters, on a Sunday in September 2017.

The cause was stated to be electricity short-circuit in the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office on the ground floor of the building. Firefighters had initially managed to contain the fire but high winds caused it to reignite and spread throughout the building.

The blaze had claimed three lives including Ali Raza and Umer Ejaz, employees of a call centre inside the building.

Raza and Ejaz had both jumped from their fourth-floor office to save themselves.

Waqar, the third victim, a resident of Rawalakot, was working as a support staff at a software company.

He was inside the building when the fire broke out and passed away due to intense heat and suffocation from the smoke.