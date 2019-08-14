Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ed Sheeran’s Heinz tomato ketchup bottles are being auctioned off for charity.

The 28-year-old singer is such a huge fan of the condiment that he worked with Heinz on a new advertisement and he has designed special bottles for the sauce, which will go up for auction. Inspired by his own Heinz tattoo, three of the Ed Sheeran x Heinz tomato ketchup, the tattoo edition, bottles, will be auctioned at an event at Christie’s Auction House in London on Thursday. The bottles from the auction will go to the highest bidder and only 100 tickets are available to the general public for the event. To celebrate the 150th birthday of Heinz, 150 bottles are available across the world, with each one being presented in a Collector’s Edition speaker box and signed by Ed himself. The remaining bottles will be entered into a global free prize draw and gifted to museums and Ed super fans around the world. All proceeds from the auction will be divided between Ed’s nominated charity, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Heinz’s nominated charity; Rise Against Hunger. Ed previously revealed his Heinz Tomato Ketchup advert was inspired by an actual meal he had at a ‘’super posh restaurant’’. The singer wrote, directed, starred in and narrated a Heinz TV advert, which sees the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker recreate a real-life experience in which he pulls out a bottle of ketchup while at a fancy eatery, much to the dismay of the waiter, chef and his fellow diners.