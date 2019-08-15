Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned international community that its silence on the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian forces would lead to severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister asked the world whether it will silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir, referring to 1995 massacre of Muslims during the Bosnian War.

Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK? I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 15, 2019

