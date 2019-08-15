Share:

BRUSSELS-The euro zone’s GDP barely grew in the second quarter of 2019, data showed on Wednesday, as economies across the bloc lost steam and the largest, Germany, contracted thanks to a global slowdown driven by trade conflicts and uncertainty over Brexit.

European Union statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the 19-country euro zone was 0.2% in the second quarter versus the previous quarter, a slowdown from 0.4% percent in the first three months of 2019. The GDP flash estimates numbers, including year-on-year growth of 1.1% from the second quarter of 2019, were in line with economists’ forecasts.

German GDP fell 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, Germany’s Federal Statistics Office said earlier on Wednesday. The annual growth rate in Europe’s largest economy slowed to 0.4% in the second quarter from 0.9% in the first. A global slowdown has affected growth across western Europe, but Germany’s traditionally export-reliant economy has been particularly vulnerable.

Industrial production in the euro zone area fell by 1.6% in June compared with the previous month, and by 2.6% from the same month in 2018. Economists had predicted less sharp drops in output of 1.4% month-on-month and 1.2% year-on-year. Employment growth in the euro zone area slowed to 0.2% quarter-on-quarter from 0.4% in first quarter, and 1.1% year-on-year from 1.3% in first three months of 2019.