Rawalpindi-Fatima Jinnah Women University celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and veneration at the university campus on Wednesday.

The flag hosting ceremony was performed by VC FJWU Dr Samina Amin Qadir in the varsity premises.

National anthem was also played on this occasion. The University faculty and staff members were also present.

The vice chancellor said that it is our responsibility to protect our motherland Pakistan. There is a huge responsibility on our shoulders. She said that we have to work day and night for progress and welfare of our motherland.

She said, “Pakistan is our identity and it’s a day to fulfill our commitments to this motherland”, adding that every one of us should own Pakistan and everybody should perform his/her duties honestly.

Dr Samina said that young students were the future of the country and they should use their fullest capacity for progress of the country. We must look into the past, to get lesson but also move forward for better and prosperous Pakistan, she added.

University’s staff members and students paid tributes to the country in the form of national songs. The programme culminated with special prayers for peace, solidarity, unity and prosperity of Pakistan.