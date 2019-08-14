Share:

Rawalpindi-A colorful flag hoisting and Kashmir Solidarity Day was organised under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to mark Independence Day celebrations here on Wednesday. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed accompanied by students and artists hoisted the national flag along with Kashmir’s flag. The local singers presented national and Kashmiri songs at the occasion.

The participants also chanted slogan in favour of people of Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that people of Pakistan had shown solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Independence Day. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country.