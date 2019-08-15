Share:

ISLAMABAD - Google, a search engine, on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day by dedicating a Khyber Pass doodle on its homepage.

Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day is being celebrated on Wednesday also as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to innocent people of Held Kashmir. The doodle, illustrated by guest artist Melissa Crowton, shows historic Khyber Pass of Peshawar. The Bab-e-Khyber has come to symbolise the historic passage between East and West, connecting Peshawar in Pakistan and Kabul in Afghanistan.

For centuries the mountainous Khyber Pass was a vital part of the Silk Road, a pathway for trade and migration that also saw Alexander the Great’s Army marched through. In the past, Google’s doodles have drawn inspiration from Lahore Fort and Indus Valley Civilisation. This is not the first time that the search engine has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event. Google has also celebrated birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan and Pakistan’s most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his birthday.