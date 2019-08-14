Share:

Hundreds of innocent Palestinian got homeless when the Israeli army demolished their homes after getting the approval order from the supreme court. However, it seems odd that ten years ago, Palestinian authorities themselves permitted them to build the apartments there. The brutal acts of Israeli authorities are increasing yet no action could take place to reduce the hardship for helpless and homeless Palestinians.

A humble request to human rights organizations and especially to united nations (UN) to look into the matter since it relates to the rights and freedom of nations and their future. It is well said,” crimanls are not born from their mothers’ laps, but the lap of ignorance.”

CHERAG N.B,

Turbat.