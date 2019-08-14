Share:

Presently Pakistan is the only country in the world where people entering the country face problems with import of their mobile phones (even used ones) unless they pay exorbitant taxes. Presently bonafide travelers are being punished due to misuse of this facility by professional mobile dealers. We need to make the country visitor-friendly and remove the loopholes, which isn’t too difficult.

This could be done by making the concerned person personally visit the Mobile company’s office along with original documents to register the phone. Biometric data may be recorded in the process to make misuse of the facility impossible. The mobile company may levy some reasonable service charges if they have to employ additional staff for this purpose. Revision of the policy will provide relief to many people and solve an unnecessary problem created by the tax authorities.

PIR SHABBIR AHMAD,

Islamabad.