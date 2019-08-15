Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Information and Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and leaders of political parties on Monday visited mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to his struggle that led to creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian sub-continent.

The day at the mausoleum began with a change of guard ceremony on the occasion of Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets assumed ceremonial guard duty at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

A floral wreath was laid by the chief guest on behalf of the naval staff chief, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the chief guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all mosques for solidarity and progress of the country, particularly for the success of Kashmiris struggle.

CM VISITS QUAID MAUSOLEUM

Sindh Chief Minister said that he along with his cabinet members came to Mazar-e-Quaid to pay respect and homage to Father of Nation. He was a great statement and true leader who liberated Muslims of sub-continent from the hedge money of Hindus and gave us a separate country. “Now it is our duty to protect this beloved country from our enemies and work hard for its prosperity,” he said.

He laid floral wreath on the mazar, offered fateh and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. He then went to courtyard of the Mazar where diplomats of different countries were seated. He met with them and also met with school children who kept singing national songs during the ceremony.

Earlier, the chief minister performed flag hoisting ceremony. When chief minister reached the Mazar he was received by his cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Mukesh Chawla, Murtaza Wahab, Special assistants Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Nawab Wassan, Syed Qasim Naveed, acting Chief Secretary M. Waseem and IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam.

Talking to media later, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said: “Indian aggression and atrocities in held Kashmir is a threat to peace in the region, therefore United Nations must summon its session to stop killing of innocent Kashmiri people, including women and children.”

He termed the statement [of foreign minister] that ‘we may not be welcomed in United Nations’ as a manifestation of ‘giving up’ much before contesting the case, but he warned we would never allow you to give up and even if you did our party leadership with the support of nation would contest the case”.

He recalled when Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had taken the case of India aggression in the United Nations he was all alone and had no international support but with his statesmanship and political wisdom he gathered international support and pleaded the case vigorously. Shah said that this was the reason he was calling for national unity.

Replying to a question, the CM said that the federal government in violation of human rights and Jail manual shifted ailing Faryal Talpur from hospital to Adiyala Jail in late hours. He termed it a dictatorial attitude.

To another question, Murad Shah said that despite heavy rains he, his cabinet members, administration and local bodies and civic agencies remained on roads continuously for days, including of Chand raat(Eid Night) to help people. “We managed to drain out water from the roads and low lying areas of Madras Society, Scheme 33, Yousif Goth of District West and Sindhi Muslim Society,” he said. He added that now all the roads were clear.

To another question, Shah said that the water accumulated in front of KMC head office was drained out by Sindh government. “We all, including Mayor Karachi worked hard,” he admitted and said he would not do politics and blame game on the civic service in Karachi.

HOMAGE TO QUAID

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with other party leaders also paid visit to Qauid mausoleum and offered Fateha. The Rabita committee members Khawaja Izharulhasan, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Kishwar Zehra, Rashid Sabzwari were also present on the occasion.

Siddiqui said that the entire nation with its unity gave message to India that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan. He demanded the international community to play its role and force India to implement on the United Nations resolution on Kashmir.

Former MQM-P Leader Farooq Sattar, MWM leaders and others from political sphere also visited the mausoleum to pay homage to father of the nation on Independence Day.

A large number of people including women and children also gathered outside the mausoleum to pay their homage to the Quaid, who led the struggle for the formation of a separate homeland for Muslims in Indian sub-continent.

They were waving the flags of Pakistan and also dancing on tunes of national anthems to celebrate the Independence Day. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, deputy mayor and other local government representatives also visited Mazar-e-Quaid along with members of Youth Parliament, PTI lawmakers, diplomats and other noted dignitaries also paid homage to Muhammad Ali Jinnah.